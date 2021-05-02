Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has shared his thoughts on why President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to lift the lockdown in Covid-19 high-risk zone of five counties.

The President had imposed cessation of movement into and out of the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru as a block on March 26.

However, on Saturday, the scion of Jomo said the curfew within the zone will revert to 10 pm to 4 am.

The curfew within the zone was previously from 8 pm to 4 am, while for the rest of the country, the curfew was between 10 pm and 4 am.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate until 7 pm.

Uhuru’s lifting of the lockdown comes as businesspeople and Kenyans at large raised concerns about the state of the economy following restrictions.

But according to Murkomen, Uhuru reopened the zoned areas, not because of concerns raised by Kenyans but to allow for campaigns of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“The lifting of cessation of movement and relaxation of COVID19 rules is sponsored by BBI referendum and not your petitions),” Murkomen wrote on his social media page on Saturday.

