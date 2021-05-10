Monday, May 10, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has castigated Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, for flip-flopping on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, has been supporting and criticising the Bill with equal strength and conviction.

On Saturday, Wetangula took to Twitter and said his criticism of some sections of the BBI bill didn’t mean he was opposing the document.

“It does appear to me that many don’t understand the difference between a critic on a bill and opposing a bill. Pointing out shortcomings in a bill like I did on the BBI bill is a legislator’s duty.

“I will vote yes for the bill. It’s my and FK party position,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetangula’s comment got the attention of Murkomen who likened it to the antics in the Bend this Way song, a newly released hit by a dramatic Kisii musician, Embarambamba.

“This is typical of Weta. He knows how to make the stakes high for a better deal.

“Embarambamba would say “bendi thisi way,” Murkomen said.

In his song, the comical musician advised his fans to bend in a certain way to get God’s blessings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST