Monday, May 3, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has finally weighed in on the alleged division within the Orange Democratic Movement party following the strange stand taken by Siaya Senator James Orengo and his friend, Otiende Amollo, on BBI, which is reportedly giving former Prime Minister Raila Odinga nightmares.

According to Murkomen, the division is between one side which stands for democracy, human rights, and good governance led by Senator James Orengo, Otiende Amollo, and Millie Odhiambo, and the other side which comprises of brokers and tenderpreneurs led by Junet Mohamed, John Mbadi and Gladys Wanga.

According to Murkomen, the war within Raila Odinga’s ODM is between idealists and dealers.

He noted that these two factions within the ODM party all believe in Raila Odinga, but Odinga himself believes in money.

He added that the wing led by Junet, Mbadi, and Wanga want the Building Bridges Initiative passed as the government wants in order to get money.

“The fight within ODM is between democracy, human rights and good governance wing led by Orengo, Otiende, Millie vs the merchants and tenderpreneurs led by Junet, Mbadi, and Wanga. Idealists’ vs dealers.”

“Both believe in Baba but Baba believes in the money.”

“The dealers want BBI passed the way the State wants,” tweeted Murkomen.

This comes only a few days after Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, offered to help ODM Leader Raila Odinga sort out an alleged division within the Orange party.

“Dear my friend Raila Odinga. It is now clear we have ODM led by Junet, Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi and ODM Asili led by Orengo, Otiende Amollo and Okongo Omogeni.”

“If you need help sorting out this mess you have my number,” said Moses Kuria.

