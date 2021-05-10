Monday, May 10, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has aimed his fangs at the members of the Kikuyu community for opposing a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022.

Raila Odinga has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency four times, the last one being in 2017 when he lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta in a hotly contested election.

Even as he prepares to vie for presidency in 2022, Members of the Kikuyu community are still non-committal on whether they will support his bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe maintained that Raila Odinga will be Uhuru Kenyatta‘s successor whether some people like it or not.

Murathe, a close ally of the President, insisted that Kenyans and especially the Mt Kenya electorate should prepare for a Raila presidency in 2022.

However, Raila is yet to declare his 2022 ambitions but his allies have hinted that the septuagenarian will run for the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST