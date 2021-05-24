Monday, May 24, 2021-Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is not happy with the conduct of his Deputy, William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe, who is a close confidant of the Head of State, said Ruto’s decision to support candidates of other parties has irked the president and it is a matter of time before he is taught a lesson he will never forget.

“President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta had a very good plan for DP William Samoei Ruto, but he decided to disrespect him and even went against his role as the Deputy President.

“I will not suspect what will happen to him, but he must watch his moves. Because the Frying Pan is ready for him,” Murathe said.

“And there is no one who is against Ruto’s Presidency as some of the People are spreading rumours that David Murathe and some group of the Deep State are planning to stop Ruto from Succeeding President Kenyatta.

“Let us tell Kenyans the Truth,” Murathe added.

Sources said the President, through his allies, is planning to table an impeachment motion against his deputy and according to Murathe, the father of the nation has numbers to send the DP home.

“We have numbers in both Houses and not phone numbers,” Murathe told the daily.

