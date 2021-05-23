Sunday, May 23, 2021 – The Albinism Society of Kenya has condemned Jubilee Vice-Chairperson David Murathe over his remarks against former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

This is after he attacked Mwaura claiming that Albinism which the former senator was clinging to get favours from the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta was actually not a disability.

“I think Sophia, the pigment of somebody’s skin is not a disability.”

“There is nothing that I can do that Mwaura cannot do, there is nothing that Gachagua can do that Mwaura cannot do, there is nothing that Mwaura can do that we cannot do.”

“In fact, we are going to revisit the definition of persons living with disabilities,” he stated in the interview.

In a statement, the society condemned Murathe’s remarks about Mwaura, saying he was a role model to many before Jubilee decided to drop him.

“Mwaura is not only a Member of Parliament with Albinism representing Persons with Disabilities but is also a role model and mentor to many Persons with Disabilities.”

“Questioning his disability, therefore, questions the disability of all persons with Albinism that he identifies with or represents,” the society noted.

The organisation explained that persons with albinism living in Kenya had gone through a struggle to have albinism legally recognized as a disability.

“Advocating for our inclusion in the mainstream society and subsequent recognition as a disability started in the early millennial years.”

“Due to our efforts, the Board of Directors for the National Council for Persons with Disabilities in 2006 adopted an institutional policy that made Albinism a stand-alone category among the categories of disabilities,” they observed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST