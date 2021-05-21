Friday, May 21, 2021 – Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju coined an explanation for the Juja and Rurii by-elections losses despite conceding defeat to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

Speaking yesterday during an interview, Tuju stated that the by-elections witnessed a low voter turnout as compared to a General Election thus the Jubilee losses.

“Those who have won in the by-elections, a few wards where turnout was very low and the dynamics are completely different with a general election, they have every right to celebrate but we will be back.

On his part, Murathe wondered why Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were over the moon with their victories when the voter turnout in the by-elections was only 18%.

In Juja, PEP’s George Koimburi got 12,159 votes followed by Jubilee’s Susan Waititu with 5,746 votes.

The total number of votes cast was 21,862 with 150 rejected votes.

Juja has 184 polling stations and about 115,000 registered voters.

In Rurii, the UDA candidate beat his Jubilee counterpart to emerge victorious.

The Kenyan DAILY POST