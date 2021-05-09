Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has sent a powerful message to Deputy President William Ruto as he prepares to contest for the presidency in 2022.

Ruto, who is the second in command, has already mounted fierce campaign machinery that is even frightening his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a message on Sunday morning, Kang’ata, who is the leader of Tanga Tanga brigade in Mt Kenya, applauded the DP for standing up and being the voice of the common Mwanachi on matters affecting them under Uhuru’s regime.

The former Senate Majority Whip further stated the DP has shone a light on many Kenyans, through empowerment among other mechanisms, hinting, he(Ruto) deserves a place for the good deeds come 2022.

“If you stand up for those down on their knees, and lend voice to those who can’t speak if you shine a little light and give sight to ones who have lost their way, there is a place for people like you,” Kang’ata wrote on his Facebook page.

