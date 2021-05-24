Monday, May 24, 2021 – Muranga Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has poured cold water on the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya spokesman.

On Saturday, Muturi was enthroned as Mt Kenya spokesman at a ceremony conducted by Kikuyu community elders at Mukuru wa Nyagathanga shrine in the Kiharu constituency.

Prayers and sacrifices marked the cultural event, hailed as giving the speaker a head-start in his presidential ambitions after President Uhuru Kenyatta exits the scene.

Speaking about the ceremony, Kang’ata laughed off the coronation, saying Muturi is not the representative of the Kikuyu community.

Kang’ata said the only person recognized as the Mt Kenya spokesman is none other but Deputy President William Ruto.

The former Majority Whip said Ruto will show the Kikuyu community the direction it will follow in 2022.

“As far as I am concerned Ruto is the Mt Kenya spokesman. Muturi was created by dynasties and maybe he was coronated to unite the dynasties who are currently divided on whom to support in the 2022 presidential poll,” Kang’ata said.

