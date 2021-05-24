Monday, May 24, 2021 – Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, said he will organize a cleansing ceremony of Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine following the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

The governor, who addressed the press shortly after Muturi’s coronation on Saturday, said that it was wrong for the Speaker to continue with the ceremony despite continuous calls by various quarters discouraging him.

Wa Iria said the rituals conducted as the shrine could have negative consequences and that they have to be undone as soon as possible.

“So today they came with the police because we said we would not allow the ceremony to go on at the shrine and they chased away locals and women. We are afraid that the things they have done could have unknown consequences,” the governor said.

Wa Iria further called upon members of the community to work with him as he leads plans to cleanse the shrine.

“I am asking as many members of this community to come out and condemn the soiling of our place of prayer,” Kuria said wondering why the ceremony was devoid of both political and religious leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST