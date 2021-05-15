Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to talk to his deputy, William Ruto if he wants the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to succeed.

Speaking on Saturday after the High Court declared the BBI bill unconstitutional, Mudavadi said the bill was rejected by the constitutional court because the proponents of the bill left some people outside.

Mudavadi advised the President to restart the process afresh and restart an all-inclusive national dialogue where all Kenyans will be allowed to air their views.

‘This national dialogue should be as all-inclusive as possible,” Mudavadi said.

He also advised the Head of State to adopt Ruto’s proposal on a win-win situation where leaders will have an inclusive conversation so that they can have a consensus.

“We should not throw out the baby with the bathwater. BBI has some proposals that will help common mwananchi,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST