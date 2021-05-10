Monday, May 10, 2021 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was on celebratory mode over the weekend following the emphatic passage of the Building Bridges Initiative Bill in Parliament on Thursday last week.

This is after he visited Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard of Eldoret where he met leaders supporting BBI to strengthen the party for next year’s elections.

Mudavadi was at the home of influential and wealthy Kesses MP, Dr. Swarup Mishra, on Saturday, when he met Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and other leaders.

“We just met briefly to discuss the BBI in the light of what happened in Parliament — an overwhelming ‘yes’ vote on the BBI Bill, which Ruto was opposed to.

They also discussed 2022 politics, as expected.

Dr. Mishra was among the few MPs from Ruto’s backyard who voted for the BBI Bill.

Two weeks ago he hosted Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at the same home in Eldoret where BBI and 2022 were also discussed.

The MP is an influential leader in the region and he has openly declared his loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his friendship with Gideon, Mudavadi, and other leaders.

“I am loyal to our President and the people of Kesses whom I have to work hard to empower,” Mishra said.

Since January, Mishra has met more than 60 MPs and other leaders at his home.

After the meeting at Mishra’s home, Mudavadi urged Kenyans to pass the BBI Bill at the referendum because of its “immense benefits”, especially strengthening devolution.

He said the overwhelming approval of the document by Parliament had opened the way for a referendum later this year when Kenyans themselves would decide or reject the constitutional amendments.

“With the BBI, Kenyans will be assured not less than 35 percent of the national resources will go to the counties and through that, they will benefit more from devolution,” Mudavadi said.

