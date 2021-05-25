Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has stepped up his charm offensive of the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region where Deputy President William Ruto enjoys unparalleled support.

Mudavadi held a series of meetings with leaders, raising speculation over his political game plan in the succession race of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He convened a stakeholders’ meeting with a host of former lawmakers from the region led by Former Members of Parliament Association chairman Humphrey Njuguna (former Gatanga MP) and ex-Gachoka MP Mutava Musyimi, at Sagana Getaway Resort on Friday.

Mudavadi said his engagements with the leaders revolved around the economic mainstay of the region and programmes that can support the people.

He described the region as pivotal for his 2022 presidential bid and was pulling all the strings to reach out to voters.

“Mt. Kenya axis is extremely pivotal and critical in Kenya’s political landscape.”

“The population there is huge, they are powerful voters, they come in large numbers when it is time to vote if they believe in the candidacy of the person they want to push through,” said Mudavadi.

“Going into 2022, it is a region that must be taken very seriously, and that is what I am doing as the ANC candidate,” he added in an interview.

He revealed that he wants to focus on discussions with people to identify their problems before engaging various stakeholders on possible solutions.

“Critical issues of Mt. Kenya will always revolve first and foremost matters of the economy; they have a lot of entrepreneurship issues, they are very sensitive about their agriculture, coffee, tea, milk,” noted Mudavadi.

“So when you engage them it is done on the basis that assurance is being given that you will pursue policies and programmes that will be supportive to this economic agenda.”

“These are issues that one has to engage them on and develop approaches together,” he added.

He, however, said that he will prioritise stakeholder engagement rather than working with the perceived regional kingpins.

Recently, Mudavadi toured Kieni Constituency where he was hosted by area MP Kanini Kega.

He has lined up a series of political engagements in the coming days to solidify support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST