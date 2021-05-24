Monday, 24 May 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus has been the talk of the town after a DNA test confirmed that he sired a kid with his cousin.

The court ordered the test after Kabi’s cousin, Shiku, accused him of being a deadbeat father.

At first, Kabi denied that he is the father of the 7-year-old girl but DNA results proved him wrong.

Netizens from all walks of life have been bashing the famous Youtuber and brand influencer since the scandal erupted but he has put it clear that he is not moved by the negative comments and endless trolls.

Kabi wrote a message directed to haters, saying that those bashing him don’t understand how God lifted him from nothing to where he is.

Kabi added that no human being saved him and so, no one has the right to judge him.

“To all our friends and supporters don’t be disturbed by these haters who don’t even understand the work of God in my life wataongea na wanyamaze. Jesus will still be king they dint save me Jesus did so hii ni kelele ya chura.

I am Kabi WaJesus not by works but by grace,” he wrote.

