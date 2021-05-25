Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – A vocal politician from the Mt Kenya region has begged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to field a candidate in the upcoming by-election in the Kiambaa constituency slated for July 15th, 2021.

Addressing Kenyans on Tuesday morning via a video link that has gone viral, Kirinyaga Women Representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, told Uhuru to either wake up from his sleep or face another humiliating defeat in the upcoming political duel such as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Kiambaa by-election because Mt Kenya region residents are still taking some notes.

Additionally, Ngirici complained about a recent drama where Damaris Waiganjo was forced to withdraw her support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Kiambaa after Jubilee Party top honchos threatened her.

“Bwana Rais! Wacha Nikwambie ya Kwamba Wembe Ni Ule Ule!

“Kichapo ni Kile Kile! Haiwezekani ata wakati mtu mwingine anapewa ticket na Chama, wewe Unaitia Watu viti kwa maboardrooms,” Ngirici stated.

Ngirici is Deputy President William Ruto’s point woman in Kirinyaga County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST