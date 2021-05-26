Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region have declared that they will make a major announcement that will shake the nation in the next 10 days.

The leaders, led by governors, Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Lee Kinyanjui(Nakuru), and Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, said the region will have one voice in the 2022 presidential election and they will declare in the next 10 days.

“We came together because we are one region and we are a solid people. We are a strong voting block and what we are saying is that what is bound to bring us together is much more than what can disintegrate us,” Wa Iria who was flanked by Waiguru stated.

Wa Iria said the Journey to ensure that the region is chanting in one voice has just begun.

“We are just starting a journey and this is a journey of making sure that Mt Kenya is one solid unit. We are one people and we need to drive one objective and without shying away, our vote is important.”

The governor added that everybody from the region will be included without any discrimination.

“We are going to call a meeting in the next 10 days and we are going to invite as many people as possible so that we can entertain as many views as possible,” he said.

