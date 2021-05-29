Saturday, May 29, 2021 – A section of leaders from Mt Kenya East have vowed to part with their Mt Kenya West counterparts if the latter fails to support the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt Kenya community spokesman.

Last Saturday, Muturi was crowned as the community spokesman in a ceremony held at Mukuru wa Nyagathanga shrine in the Kiharu constituency.

However, Mt Kenya West leaders poured cold water on Muturi’s coronation saying he was not a community spokesperson but an elder.

Speaking on Friday, Mt Kenya East leaders led by Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, threatened to leave the Jubilee Party and ‘walk alone’ if their counterparts from Mt Kenya West fail to support Muturi who is also vying for the presidency in 2022.

“There is a lot of confusion currently in Mt Kenya politics, and if we continue to get confused, we will lose in the national map as people from the East.

“The time has come for Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu counties to be at the centre of the transitional government.

“Our friends from the other side of GEMA need to back us now, and if they don’t, we will walk alone,” Kiraitu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST