Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – Youthful gospel singer Moses Omondi, famously known as Mr. Seed, is a troubled man after his pregnant side-chick exposed him recently and wrecked his home.

The singer’s side-chick reached out to Edgar Obare seeking help after he allegedly abandoned her when she fell pregnant.

She leaked WhatsApp chats of the skirt-chasing singer urging her to terminate the pregnancy.

He even sent her Ksh 4,000 to go and buy pills to help her in terminating the pregnancy.

It has now emerged that Mr. Seed’s Kikuyu wife, Nimo, has left their matrimonial home and gone back to her parent’s home after the scandal erupted.

She is reportedly tired of her husband’s cheating behaviors.

Nimo posted a video chilling with her family after walking out on her cheating husband.

Before they got married, Seed had multiple baby mamas.

Seed has been chewing his side-chicks at his friend’s house in Kasarani after he got married.

