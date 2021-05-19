Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – The missing-in-action of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has left MPs a worried lot.

The MPs spent a better part of Wednesday’s session discussing the whereabouts of their speaker after he failed to show up for a special session where the MPs were debating on whether to approve Martha Koome as Chief Justice.

“I’m worried about our speaker’s whereabouts, Mr. Speaker.”

“We’ve been reading online that the Speaker is under some kind of spell somewhere. How safe is he?” Tiaty MP William Kamket posed.

Responding to Kamket, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi, who was presiding over the session, assured the members that the speaker was fine.

“The speaker has several other responsibilities, and today he is attending to one of them,” Cheboi stated.

Muturi, who is seeking to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin, is reported to be in seclusion at his home.

He is undergoing an eight-day cleansing process.

During this time, he is only allowed to see a few elders who have undergone cleansing and only eat a special diet. He is also not allowed to have sex with his wife until eight days are over.

This came months after Muturi was enthroned as the Mt. Kenya East spokesman.

He will speak for the Meru, Embu, and Mbeere communities.

