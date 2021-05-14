Friday, 14 May 2021 – A Kenyan woman who is living with HIV has urged men to stop judging someone’s status by just looking at their beauty.

Speaking in an interview with BBC journalist Ann Ngugi, the 40-year-old lady identified as Susan Metta Wairimu, said many men find it hard to believe she has the virus.

“Stop determining someone’s HIV status by simply looking at them. Smooth skin and a well-built body don’t mean one doesn’t have the virus,” she said.

Susan revealed that she contracted the virus in Sudan, where she was working as a hotel manager and earning good money.

She started having HIV symptoms in 2018 but at first, she thought her body was reacting to the weather.

“I would feel suddenly hot or cold. I thought it was my body responding to the weather,” she said.

After her job was terminated in September 2018, she came back to Kenya and fell into depression.

She turned into an alcoholic after losing the well-paying job in Sudan.

When she developed sores on the upper lip in 2019, she decided to go to the hospital to take an HIV test.

“I finally took the test on January 16, 2019, after ailing for almost 6 months.

“When the results came, I smiled and told the medical practitioner to give me ARVs.

“I was happy because I feared I had cancer,” she said.

Susan suspects she contracted the virus in 2016 when she was working in Sudan since she had multiple partners back then.

She has been educating Kenyans on how to manage the virus through her YouTube channel.

Check out her photos that will make you doubt whether she has HIV because of her beauty.

