Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has expressed confidence that People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate, George Koimburi, will clinch the Juja parliamentary seat.

Juja electorates are voting for their MP today following the death of Francis Waititu early this year.

Waititu succumbed to brain cancer after being ill for several years.

The front runners in the by-election are Waititu‘s widow, Susan Waititu of Jubilee Party, and Koimburi, who is being fronted by Moses Kuria.

Commenting on social media on Monday evening, Kuria, who is among Tangatanga MPs, exuded confidence that his candidate will clinch the Juja seat.

“I hope Juja electorate will elect Koimburi since Susan who is vying with Jubilee Party ticket has betrayed the people of Juja by associating himself with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Kuria said.

Deputy President William Ruto is supporting Koimburi.

