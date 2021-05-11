Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has irked the masses yet again following his sentiments on the proposals on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Taking to Facebook, Kuria noted that he was in full support of the proposed 70 new constituencies but strongly opposes the additional nominated 180 MPs.

This brings up the number of MPs to 640, but according to Moses Kuria, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, Kenyans will not afford additional 180 MPs who will be nominated.

“BBI will add 70 new constituencies (Which I fully support) and 180 additional nominated MPs (Which I violently oppose).”

“We cannot afford a parliament of 640 MPs. Say No to #DoubleDeckerParliament,” wrote Kuria.

Kuria has been a fierce critic of the proposals, with notable instances when he vowed to lead a NO campaign in the referendum.

At one point, Kuria also wanted to flee the country for Vietnam because of his stand on BBI.

His sentiments were however not met with a warm reception as friends and followers took on him as below.

“But you already accepted additional of 70 constituencies and an upper hand advantage on the nominations on MPs to your region….shading crocodile tears.” Bozzi Boziana.

“Just oppose everything not supporting because some part of it favours your interest plus your people” Jandi O Charles.

“That’s being a bright fool at the same time, you already voted NO, wait for the people’s verdict at the Referendum and the ballot will speak loudly!” Ciise Yare.

“You already have your No wait for the Senate to exercise their constitutional duties ours is on the way Kuwa mpole kijanaa,” Njogu DM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST