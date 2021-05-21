Friday, May 21, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has today unveiled his candidate for the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election slated for July 15, 2021.

Kuria, who is the People Empowerment Party (PEP) leader, unveiled Raymond Mwaura Kuria as the party’s candidate in the by-election.

Raymond, a known philanthropist through his Raymond Kuria Foundation, will be taking a third stab at the seat having unsuccessfully vied in 2013 and 2017 but he lost to Paul Koinange during primaries.

The Kiambaa seat was left vacant in March following the death of Paul Koinange who succumbed to COVID-19 disease.

The Koinange Family is yet to go public on the by-election, but according to reliable sources, they are mulling endorsing their kin – Leah Koinange to contest.

Others are Evans Gichia who has contested thrice without success, former Muchatha Ward Rep Peter Kiarie and his former nominated counterpart Sarah Kamithi Richard Njoroge, Njuguna wa Wanjiku, Lucy Wanjiru, and Josphat Kamanya.

The Kiambaa by-election will be another grueling battle between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kuria, who defeated the President party in the just concluded Juja by-election.

In the Juja by-election, PEP candidate George Koimburi won the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST