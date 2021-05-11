Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has continued to pour cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document, saying it will burden Kenyans economically.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kuria said if BBI is passed, there will be 640 MPs and this will overburden poor Kenyan taxpayers.

Though he said he supports the addition of 70 new constituencies, the controversial legislator said he rejects the bill since there is also an addition of 180 nominated MPs.

“BBI will add 70 New Constituencies (Which I fully support) and 180 Additional Nominated MPs (Which I violently oppose).

“We cannot afford a parliament of 640 MPs. Say No to #DoubleDeckerParliament,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

Kuria has been very vocal about the BBI drive that was born out of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Rails Odinga.

At one time, he even declared that he will be the official leader of the No campaign if the BBI gets to a referendum.

The National Assembly already passed the BBI draft Bill, and the Senate is expected to debate and pass the Bill today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST