Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has maintained that MPs were bribed to pass the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) Bill last week.

During voting, 235 MPs supported while 83 opposed the bill which had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on Tuesday, Kuria said the majority of those MPs who supported the bill were bribed by Kipipiri MP and leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, with a bribe of Sh 100,000 each.

“Dear Amos Kimunya…who the hell do you think you are?

“If Honourable members decide to prostitute for a mere KSh 100,000 what do I have to do with it?

“I have eaten your KSh 100,000 enough times but I will never betray my conscience,” Kuria said.

Kuria together with Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, have already been summoned by Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, to explain those bribery allegations.

