Monday, May 24, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria’s party, The People Empowerment Party (PEP) has pulled out of the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 15, 2021.

On Friday, Kuria, who is the PEP party leader, had indicated that his party will field a candidate despite United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fronting a candidate.

Kuria’s party was backing Raymond Kuria while UDA was supporting John Njuguna

Announcing on Sunday, Kuria said the party decided after consulting Deputy President William Ruto.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend H.E Dr. William Ruto on this matter.

“To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by-election,” Kuria said.

Through a Facebook post, the lawmaker apologized to the PEP candidate but noted that they will now turn their focus on a nationwide tour as they prepare for the 2022 General Elections.

“I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to Hon Raymond Kuria, the people of Kiambaa, and all PEP members who undoubtedly will be disappointed with this decision.

“The good news is we will now focus on a nationwide tour to meet candidates who will be vying for various seats in next year’s General Elections on a PEP ticket,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST