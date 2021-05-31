Monday May 31, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has promised to give Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a run for its money going forward.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kuria expressed his contrition to withdraw from the upcoming Kiambaa by-elections, noting that his decision created fears to members supporting his People Empowerment Party.

According to Kuria, he withdrew from the Kiambaa by-election race because of the respect he has for Ruto, but not anymore.

He stated that going forward, he will scuffle with the UDA party in any vacant position starting with the upcoming by-elections in Kiagu Ward, Meru County.

“I took the decision to pull out from Kiambaa alone. I felt shattered but I made up my mind just for the respect, but it will never be repeated,” Kuria stated.

However, based on his respect for Ruto, he will not field a presidential candidate under PEP but will support the DP for the top seat.

