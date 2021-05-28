Friday, May 28, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has come clean on who bankrolled the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) in the recent by-election.

In a statement, Kuria revealed how Deputy President William Ruto helped his party win the Juja Parliamentary seat.

He disclosed that he received financial support from Ruto, which helped PEP to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee candidate in Juja.

According to the vocal Tanga Tanga lawmaker, they are friends with Ruto, and therefore, they help each other during their times of need.

“Yes, I received tremendous support from the deputy president not necessarily just financially but also politically…Yes, I did receive financial support from the DP for the Juja by-election.”

“He is my friend, sometimes he also goes broke and I give him money, what is wrong with that?” Kuria posed.

George Koimburi, who ran on the Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), emerged victorious, beating 10 other candidates to clinch the seat with 12,159 votes.

Uhuru’s candidate, Susan Njeri Waititu, came in second with 5,746 votes.

The third place went to independent candidate Joseph Gichui who managed 1,356 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST