Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Hours after Deputy President William Ruto raided his party met several officials in his absence, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced drastic changes in his PEP party.

In his press release on his social media page, the firebrand legislator made major changes at the helm of the party’s leadership naming Sandrah Kimani as the party’s next Executive director.

Sandrah is expected to catapult the party to greater heights, bringing with her wealth of experience in organizational management, communication, and brand positioning.

This is after the DP yesterday raided Kuria’s backyard, holding an abrupt meeting with a number of PEP party officials in the absence of their boss.

Among those in attendance was Raymond Kuria, the PEP candidate in the Kiamba mini polls who recently dropped his bid for the seat following fruitful consultations among party members.

Ruto gave a clarification that Kuria shelved his ambitions for the sake of the unity and prosperity of the hustler people.

“Met with Raymond Kuria with his team from Kiambaa Constituency who have graciously agreed to vacate their political ambitions in the forthcoming by-election to support and work with John Njuguna Wanjiku, the Hustler Nation candidate, for the sake of unity and prosperity of the people, Karen, Nairobi County.” Wrote the DP.

Reports indicate that the meeting was organized behind Kuria’s back to paint him as a lone ranger while focusing on the mutual agreement to throw the weight on John Njuguna the hustler candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST