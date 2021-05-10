Monday, May 10, 2021 – Gatundu MP Moses Kuria set the internet on fire yesterday with his cryptic message targeting the recent handshake union between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Taking to his official Facebook page, in what looks like a late mothers-day celebration, Kuria wondered why the handshake wife had never been taken to Gatundu the ancestral land of the husband years after their union.

“And this wife since March 2018, why haven’t you taken her to parents Central?” Moses Kuria wrote.

His message elicited mixed reactions from friends and followers as below.

“Be nice MK today is Mother’s day, amepelekwa home leo,” reacted nominated MCA Anne Thumbi.

“Juu wazae wanajua tabia zake baya za kuruka ndoa!” Quipped Harry Son.

“Pointed out that the union is expecting a baby (BBI) hence the delay writing: In Kikuyu culture and custom, you don’t take your wife to be to your parents when she is pregnant. You wait until she delivers a baby {BBI}, then you can introduce her to the parents so that dowry negotiations can start. That’s how it goes mheshimiwa.” Yatzak Kole Fourtze.

“Fear of rejection from parents. They still want to play around. Maybe there is another wife as well,” Cornelius Kipng’etich.

“Baba will go to central at the right time, na Mimi SUGOI siwezi pigia kura ako na chuki mingi sana na Kikuyu, baba hawezi kosa 20% central na Niko ndani” ndugu Mwangi.

“He doesn’t need to come, tunamtambua through his work…. He has been fighting tirelessly while you have been drinking heavily…Tútigithie, ” Betty Beatrice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST