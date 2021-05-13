Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, left a Briticism Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter in stitches on Thursday after revealing what President Uhuru Kenyatta will do to the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 election.

Though the two leaders have been working together since March 2018, Kuria said Uhuru will betray Raila Odinga just like what his late father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, did to Raila ‘s late father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

He said Uhuru is just using Raila Odinga to pass the Building Bridges Initiative bill and once the document is passed he will drop Jakom like a hot potato.

“The same thing President Uhuru Kenyatta did to DP William Samoei Ruto, is what he will exactly do to the ODM Party leader Raila Amollo Odinga.

“President Kenyatta and his team are just using the Handshake and the BBI report to lure and lower the Political Temperatures of Raila Odinga.” Kuria told BBC

“President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, cannot be trusted.

“And history will repeat itself ahead of the 2022 General Elections.” He added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST