Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is under fire after the son of the late former Juja MP Francis Waititu hit out at him over his remarks on the candidature of his mother.

Taking to his Facebook page, Michael Waititu lashed out at Moses Kuria for the disparaging remarks he directed at his mother, Susan Njeri Waititu.

Waititu has urged Kuria to respect their family and stop making condescending remarks against their mother because of her candidature or else he will have him to contend with.

“Please respect our late father.”

“He was a dignified man and a political force to reckon with.”

“That is definitely the reason his wife (my mother) Hon. Susan Njeri Waititu is a defending force of his legacy and a threat to your party candidate,” he told Kuria.

The late MP’s son regretted that Kuria had to make unfriendly remarks against his mother yet the late MP campaigned for him in his first bid for office.

Waititu stated that their family is behind his mother’s candidature adding that they will not be cowed by Kuria’s remarks on her bid.

“We as a family have our mother’s back and are well mentored by our late dad Hon Francis Munyua Waititu.”

“We are not about to be intimidated by your petty, illiterate, and uninformed politics,” he said.

The response comes after Kuria toured the area recently for campaigns where he is alleged to have made derogatory remarks on the candidature of the late MP’s widow.

The late Waititu’s widow is in the race to succeed her husband, who died in February.

The Juja by-election is seen as a two-horse race between PEP’s George Koimburi and the Jubilee candidate Mrs. Waititu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST