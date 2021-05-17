Monday, May 17, 2021 – Embattled Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has moved to wash President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party dirty linen in public ahead of the Juja Parliamentary by-election.

Kuria has accused Jubilee of double standards in respect of his People’s Empowerment Party candidate, George Koimburi.

Koimburi has had a major fallout with Jubilee ever since decamping from the party after Jubilee decided to hand the party’s nomination ticket for the upcoming Juja by-election to Susan Njeri Waititu, the widow of Hon. Waititu, who succumbed to cancer, occasioning the by-election.

Koimburi, one of the strong aspirants, claimed he has been receiving threatening calls from anonymous phone numbers and that he believes some people have been contracted to monitor his every move.

Addressing the press in Ruiru town, he alleged some people were tracking him down since he defected from Jubilee. He called on the government to provide him with security to quell the fears.

“All I’m requesting is the government to provide me with security because I believe my life is in danger. Some strange people have been following me since I defected,” Koimburi said.

However, things have since escalated to a different level, with information being offered to DCI which accuses Koimburi of forging academic papers.

Koimburi has blamed his woes on Jubilee, wondering why he was cleared to contest before if he wasn’t really qualified.

“A candidate by the name of Ndungu George Koimburi did not register nor sit the year 1994 KCSE examination at the Ekalakala Secondary School under index 62001/013,” said part of a letter signed by Knec acting CEO Mercy Karogo filed in court.

She said in the letter to the DCI dated April 12 that the purported copy of the 1994 KCSE examination certificate presented to KNEC for authentication was not genuine.

JKUAT Registrar of Academic Affairs Dr. Esther Muoria said in a letter dated March 22 no records were showing Koimburi received the papers from the institution.

But according to Kuria, presenting unqualified candidates has been Jubilee’s moniker since its inception and should therefore not be a problem for them since the shoe is on the other foot.

