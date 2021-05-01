Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, to order for the arrest of Luo goons who roughed up Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo in Alego Usonga, on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kuria asked Matiang’i to demonstrate to Kenyans that he can guarantee a peaceful election in 2022 by taking action against the goons who attacked the two lawmakers.

Kuria urged Matiang’i to move with speed and arrest the goons to avoid a repeat of post-election violence in 2022.

“Dear CS Fred Matiangi, to demonstrate that you can guarantee the country a peaceful election next year, you need to take action on the ODM members who meted out violence against ODM ASILI leaders James Orengo, Otiende Amolo, Aduma Owuor, and Sam Atandi in Alego Usonga yesterday,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

The ODM leaders are reportedly divided over the amendment proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report bill.

This is the main cause of yesterday’s violence in Alego Usonga sub-county where the four leaders had attended the function.

