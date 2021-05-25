Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by Statistics Kenya shows that Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is the man to beat when it comes to the next Mt Kenya political kingpin after President Uhuru Kenyatta exits in 2022.

According to the poll made public on Tuesday, 33 percent of the respondents interviewed in Mt Kenya said Kuria is the best candidate to replace Uhuru.

29 percent of the respondents stated Uhuru should remain as Mt Kenya spokesman while 7 percent are in support of former Kiambu county Governor, William Kabogo.

Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua and Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, tied at 6 percent while Mwangi Kiunjuri got 5 percent.

Surprisingly, only 0.5 percent of Mt Kenya residents supported National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who was on Saturday enthroned as the region‘s spokesman in a ceremony held in Mukuru Wa Nyagathanga Shrine in the Kiharu constituency.

Here is a pie chart presentation of the GEMA Popularity Poll findings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.