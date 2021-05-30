Sunday, May 30, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has apologized to all Kenyan mothers after he used vulgar language to describe the mother of Kiambu County Governor, James Nyoro.

During the just-concluded Juja by-election, Kuria, who is also the People Empowerment Party (PEP) hurled unprinted words at Nyoro’s mother after the governor stormed Mang’u polling station.

But addressing the media with PEP delegates on Saturday, Kuria sought forgiveness from all mothers across the country over the insults.

Kuria said it was a mistake and acknowledged that he committed but he promised never to repeat that again.

He went ahead to say that even Jesus Christ was angry at some point and turned tables upside down so people should understand he is a human being and his actions should not be used to judge him.

He added that he has the most respect for all women including Governor Nyoro’s Mother.

Kuria’s Party’s Candidate secured victory in the Juja by-elections defeating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s led party Jubilee. This has given Moses so much confidence to move ahead and he has vowed that his party will from now henceforth be fielding candidates in all by-elections and main elections in the whole country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST