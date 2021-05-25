Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Charles Odongo alias King Junior, has turned into a social media sensation after several videos of him eating food like a pig went viral.

Odongo, a father of three, is a fitness fanatic based in Rongai.

The heavily built man from the lakeside started lifting weight when he was 8-years-old.

He draws inspiration from his father, who was a famous boxer and bodybuilder in the 1960s.

Besides being a bodybuilder, he is a father of two girls and one boy.

His wife hails from Uganda and he credits her for his strong muscles because she is a good cook.

See photos of the trending fitness freak flaunting his chiseled body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST