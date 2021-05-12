Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Renowned comedian Herman Gakobo Kago, famously known as Professor Hamo, has been fired from Hot 96, a radio station owned by Royal Media Services.

According to well-placed sources, Hamo was fired nearly a week ago.

The embattled comedian reportedly crossed paths with his bosses.

Hamo had been summoned by his bosses over disciplinary issues and given several warnings before he was shown the door a week ago.

He was reportedly going to work late while drunk.

He has been replaced by Deputy Station Manager Clyde Katiba.

Katiba will be co-hosting the Morning Drive show with Jeff Koinange.

Hamo’s career is at crossroads after his baby mama Jemutai accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

Yesterday, Jemutai revealed that DNA results confirmed that Hamo is the biological father of her two kids.

