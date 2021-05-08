Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Moral cop, Ezekiel Mutua, has rubbed Kenyans the wrong way after he came to the rescue of disgraced YouTuber, Kabi Wa Jesus, who sired a child with his cousin.

While Kabi had initially denied responsibility insisting that the 7-year-old girl called Abby was his niece, a DNA test confirmed that he is indeed the biological father.

Consequently, Kabi has become the butt of all jokes with netizens roasting him mercilessly for preaching water and drinking wine.

Commenting on the issue, Mutua, who is the Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, blasted Kenyans for celebrating Kabi’s ‘downfall’

Taking to Twitter, Mutua wrote:

“Do not celebrate another person’s downfall or accentuate the pain. If you can’t help, comfort, or pray for them, just leave them alone.

“We all have some difficult bends in life only that some people attract more public attention and drama. To Kabi and Milly, may God be with you!,” wrote Mutua.

His sentiments did not go down well with netizens who called him out for defending Kabi’s amorous behavior.

