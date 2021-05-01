Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Alvin Kiarie, the son of former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, is a well-known rich kid and Instagram ‘baller’.

Alvin or Kabogo JNR, as he is commonly known in the social circles, parties hard with his fellow rich kids, and besides being a party animal, he loves beautiful women.

While most of you are wondering when they will get their next meal due to the harsh economic times currently being witnessed in the country, Kabogo JNR is busy feeling the warmth of hot ladies.

Check out this short clip of the flamboyant rich kid being pampered by some very hot ladies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.