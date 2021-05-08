Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Renowned YouTuber and brand influencer, Milly Wa Jesus, has comforted her husband and prayed for him, even as Netizens continue to troll him after a DNA test confirmed that he sired a baby with his cousin Shiko.

Milly posted an emotional message on her Instagram page implying that it was God’s plan when Kabi impregnated his cousin.

She further prayed that the embarrassing scandal won’t make her ‘religious’ husband lose faith and deviate from the ways of the Lord.

Milly also assured Kabi that she still loves him and prayed that his faith in God increases every day.

Kabi was forced to apologize to his fans after the paternity test turned positive, despite denying that he was the biological father of Abby, a 7-year-old girl that he sired with his cousin.

The court ordered a DNA test after Shiko took him to court for absconding parental duties.

Here’s a screenshot of his wife’s post.

