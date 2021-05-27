Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, was among the guests who were invited when Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter June walked down the aisle with her Nigerian fiance today.

Omanga, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, rocked a very hot dress that made her stand out from other female guests.

The expensive dress that is only available in high-end stores flaunted Omanga’s juicy “diabz’’ that always make men break their necks.

Male guests couldn’t keep their eyes off her.

This is how ‘Mama Miradi’ was dressed to kill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST