Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Nominated senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have survived the ouster after a tribunal overturned the Jubilee party’s decision to expel the rebel senators.

Jubilee party had expelled nominated senators who have since declared their support for DP Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

They include Millicent Omanga, Isaac Mwaura, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Prengei Victor, and Iman Falhada Dekow over claims of disciplinary issues.

However, yesterday, the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) chaired by Desma Nungo declared the expulsion illegal.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the decision to expel the applicants was unlawful and against the Jubilee Constitution,” Nungo said.

During its ruling, the tribunal argued that the ruling party did not follow its constitution while expelling the six jubilee party lawmakers.

The tribunal also noted that the legislators were not summoned by the party over the matter but instead appeared before the disciplinary committee, thinking that the complaints against them had been dropped.

The tribunal further said that it was unfair for the party not to give the senators a chance to counter the claims against them effectively.

The six are, however, not out of the woods yet as the tribunal directed that Jubilee can still initiate a fresh disciplinary process but follow the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST