Monday, 31 May 2021 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has revealed that she has been battling mental illness for the past eight years.

Speaking in a recent online interview, Saumu said she did not know that she was bipolar until she had a serious mental breakdown, prompting her to seek medical attention.

“I did not know I was bipolar until I had a breakdown which was very bad and that I had to be taken to hospital and that is when I was diagnosed with bipolar eight years ago. For the longest time, I did not know I had bipolar but it took this main trigger,” she said.

The single mother of two further revealed that her condition worsened when she broke up with her first baby daddy Ben Gatu.

Her condition was so bad that she almost became mad.

“My first trigger was when I was going through my first heartbreak. I had my first breakdown and didn’t even know who I was. I lost control of myself completely,” she added.

Saumu blamed her ex-lovers for triggering her condition by dragging her down, especially Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

When she was dating Anwar, she would visit the hospital after every one or two months.

“I think I’ve been going for narcissists that have been dragging me down because they are the worst people to deal with if you are bipolar.

“Like my previous relationship, I would be in the hospital after every one or two months being admitted.

“Because I had numerous hypomania episodes, and once I get to hypomania where I am breaking down, I usually never sleep. I can go up to four days without sleeping,” she further said.

