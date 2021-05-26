Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has defended Guardian Angel and his 51-year-old wife Esther Nthenya.

Guardian Angel, 31, proposed to Nthenya yesterday during her 51st birthday and caused a buzz on social media.

Some Kenyans started trolling him for proposing to a woman who is old enough to be his mother.

Some even labelled Nthenya a grandmother.

However, Sonko says there’s nothing wrong with Guardian Angel falling in love with a woman who is almost twice his age.

He wished them well and told haters to mind their business.

“This beautiful lady called Esther Musila works with UN…she is 51 years old….yesterday she got engaged to 30 year old gospel musician @guardianangelglobal.

“I have just seen some evil minded people badmouthing her trolling her as grandmother.

“This is totally unfair. Nyinyi mukitaka pia muowane ama muolewe wachaneni na maisha ya watu.

“Buree kabisa nyinyi unto you Esther and Guardian Angel, Congratulations on your marriage, I’m wishing you a lifetime of Love and happiness.

May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST