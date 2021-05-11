Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a proud father after his adopted son, Gift Osinya, performed well in the just-released KCSE results.

Sonko took to social media and congratulated Osinya, saying that although he expected him to score an A, he still performed well since his grades will secure him a place at the University.

Osinya scored B- in the just-released KCSE results.

He was studying at the prestigious Lenana School.

Sonko adopted Gift Osinya and his younger brother Satrine in 2014 when their mother died during a terror attack in Likoni.

“HE LORD HAS DONE IT AGAIN! WACHENI MUNGU AITWE MUNGU.

As usual, a few haters will say this is PR but I want to prove them wrong by telling them there’s a God in heaven and the Devil is always a liar, today my family and I are overwhelmed with joy as we celebrate the KCSE results of our beloved son Gift Osinya.

When terrorists struck a church in Likoni on the Sunday of 23rd March 2014 taking the life of his mum and other worshipers, Master Gift Osinya was left traumatised, terrified, and hopeless with a bullet lodged in the head of his younger brother, Master Satrine Osinya.

However, since they joined our family seven years ago, we have seen God’s miracles in their lives.

After scoring an impressive 399 marks in KCPE 4 years ago, he proceeded to Lenana School in Nairobi for his secondary education where he has made us proud again by scoring an impressive B – (minus) in his KCSE.

Even though as a family we were expecting an A from him, we thank God for his good grades that now guarantee him a place in one of the public universities where he can pursue the career of his dreams.

On behalf of my family especially my beloved wife Primrose, I wish to thank you all for the continued support and prayers, and invite you to join us as a family in celebrating the achievements of our son, while thanking God for his mercies upon his life,” Sonko wrote.

