Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has gifted his adopted son an expensive car after he performed well in the just-released KCSE results.

Sonko’s son, Gift Osinya, who was schooling at the prestigious Lenana School, scored a B-, results that the former Governor termed as impressive since he will secure a place in a public university.

Osinya is now a proud owner of a convertible Mercedes Benz which he was gifted for making his parents proud.

Sonko’s wife shared a video of Osinya test-driving his new ‘machine’ and congratulated him.

“We are proud of you,” she captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST