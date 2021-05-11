Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has gifted his adopted son an expensive car after he performed well in the just-released KCSE results.
Sonko’s son, Gift Osinya, who was schooling at the prestigious Lenana School, scored a B-, results that the former Governor termed as impressive since he will secure a place in a public university.
Osinya is now a proud owner of a convertible Mercedes Benz which he was gifted for making his parents proud.
Sonko’s wife shared a video of Osinya test-driving his new ‘machine’ and congratulated him.
“We are proud of you,” she captioned the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>