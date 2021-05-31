Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 31, 2021 – A section of residents from Meru County have vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking on Monday after police disrupted a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rally in Meru Town, the residents said despite intimidation by police and other authorities, Meru County remains Ruto’s stronghold.

The residents also blasted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, for using police to intimidate Ruto’s supporters, especially the aspirants.

Below is the video link to the video of UDA party aspirants vowing to support DP Ruto and embarrass Uhuru and the deep state in 2022.

Meru Aspirants, " even if you disperse our meetings, just know we will support @WilliamsRuto, come Rain, come Shine" pic.twitter.com/D6xvN7tm4z — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Prof Winnie Mitullah, an experienced hand in political strategy from the University of Nairobi, has admitted that Ruto has a cult following in Mt Kenya and this is his advantage when it comes to winning the 2022 presidential election.

“Central Kenya has the numbers and if you don’t have the region on your side in the race to State House, you’re not going far,” Mitula said.

Meru County is part of the Mt Kenya region.

