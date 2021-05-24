Monday, May 24, 2021 – A section of leaders from Meru, Embu, Mbeere and Tharaka communities have asked their Kikuyus counterparts to support the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya spokesman.

On Saturday, Muturi, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was crowned as Mt Kenya Spokesman at a ceremony held at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in the Kiharu constituency.

Muturi spent over three hours in a secluded area with the community’s cultural priests where a goat was wholly burnt as a covenant that the speaker is the bona fide spokesman. The goat is not eaten.

Calls for Kikuyus to ‘return a hand’ to their eastern counterparts featured prominently at the ceremony, which was a no-go zone for the womenfolk.

The argument is that the East has supported leaders from the West since Independence—nearly six decades. The eastern bloc says it is time the debt was paid.

Of concern is that Embu, Meru, Mbeere, and Tharaka have supported Kikuyu leaders among them Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta (all presidents).

Muturi is being positioned as the person with whom any political faction will negotiate issues affecting Central Kenya, going forward.

Governors Mwangi wa Iria(Murang’a), Anne Waiguru(Kirinyaga) and Lee Kinyanjui(Nakuru) are opposed to Muturi’s enthronement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST