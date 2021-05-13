Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Rep, Catherine Waruguru, is on the spot after she stormed the home of the ex-wife to her current boyfriend in the company of goons and attempted to kick her out.

Waruguru’s boyfriend Peter Waweru was also present during the dramatic incident that has become a talk on social media.

The controversial Woman Representative fell in love with Peter Waweru after her lawyer husband, Kiprotich William, divorced her.

Kiprotich divorced Waguru after DNA results proved that a kid that they had sired together was not his.

The Eldoret-based lawyer demanded the DNA test after he suspected that Waruguru was having extramarital affairs.

His worst fears were confirmed after the test.

Waruguru’s current boyfriend, Peter Waweru, is an astute businessman and the Chairman of Kirinyaga County Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, she was pictured at Peter’s graduation ceremony where his first wife Zipporah Njoki was locked out.

Yesterday, Peter Waweru accompanied Cate Waruguru to Mombasa where they attempted to kick his first wife out of their matrimonial home.

Waruguru and Peter want to sell the lavish home.

Peter Waweru is the man pictured in a purple polo t-shirt in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST